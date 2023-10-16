Suspect arrested for allegedly kidnapping man at knifepoint, stealing his vehicle

CYPRESS, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged for kidnapping a man and stealing his vehicle in Cypress Sunday, Harris County Precinct 4 said.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said they were flagged down in the 13100 block of Louetta Road regarding a carjacking.

A man told deputies he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when the suspect opened his car door and pulled out a large knife. The man attempted to flee on foot but the suspect forced him to stay in the vehicle and drive him to a nearby gas station to fill up the tank, investigators said. Once the car was full of gas, the suspect drove off without injuring the victim, deputies said.

Authorities were reportedly able to quickly track the vehicle and it was located in Montgomery County. Precinct 4 guided Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to the vehicle, where they were able to arrest the suspect without incident. He was identified as 42-year-old Bryon Bernard Thompson.

Thompson was arrested by MCSO and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Precinct 4 deputies have also issued arrest warrants against him for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He will be extradited to the Harris County Jail, Constable Mark Herman said.

