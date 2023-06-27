Woman held captive by estranged man she was dating escapes Tomball home; Suspect’s animals seized by authorities

TOMBALL, Texas – A woman escaped a home in Tomball Friday after she was reportedly held against her will, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office said.

Deputies said a 43-year-old man confined his estranged girlfriend/spouse within her residence located in the 21000 block of Glen Willow Drive for some time.

According to Precinct 1 officials, the 62-year-old woman escaped the home and ran next door where a neighbor called authorities.

The victim, who was badly injured, was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the suspect apparently violated a protective order and barricaded himself inside the house. Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team responded and used tear gas to get the suspect out of the residence. They then apprehended him, investigators said.

Precinct 1 assisted Houston SPCA to remove three Bull-Mastiff dogs and four African tortoises that belonged to the suspect. Animal cruelty investigators said they discovered a badly decomposing dog inside a back closet that was not removed.

The animals were immediately taken to the HSPCA for heat and/or other related health concerns, authorities said.

Deputies have not yet released the suspect’s name or said what charges he’ll face.

