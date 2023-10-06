Teen charged in kidnapping, robbery, brutal assault of juvenile at Colony Ridge Subdivision home; 2 suspects sought

CLEVELAND, Texas – Two suspects remain on the run as a teen faces multiple charges in the kidnapping, robbery and brutal assault of a juvenile male at a Colony Ridge Subdivision home, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen suspect has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Because he is a juvenile, officials did not disclose his identity.

The incident was reported on Wednesday when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a woman who stated that she heard multiple gunshots at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of County Road 3479A.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller said when she looked outside her residence, she saw a Hispanic male running in only his boxers yelling, “They are going to kill me.”

When responding deputies found the juvenile victim, they were given an address where the incident reportedly happened and description of the three suspects involved, the sheriff’s office stated.

According to the victim, the suspects kidnapped him at gunpoint, took him to a residence and made him strip down to his boxers. He said they began to beat him until he was able to get away from them and run the residence down the road. As the victim was running away from them, they reportedly began shooting at him.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit responded to the reported location and detained a 16-year-old boy who was near a parked vehicle in the front of the residence. It was initially believed the two other suspects were inside the residence, so the narcotics and patrol units set up a perimeter around the residence and a Special Response Team was deployed.

Texas Rangers completed a search warrant for the residence and the Special Response Team made entry but the home was unoccupied.

Investigators said they found several spent shell casings and other evidence while on the scene. The identity of the two suspects who had fled the area was obtained by investigators.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Annex in Cleveland, where he was processed as a juvenile and charged. The juvenile was then transported to a facility.

Investigators said they will obtain arrest warrants on the other two suspects for the same charges.

“The Juvenile victim was lucky to be able to escape from the three suspects, and lucky that he did not get shot during the process,” according to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.