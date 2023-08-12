Authorities identify suspect in attempted kidnapping of woman in Montgomery County, arrest warrant issued

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 18-year-old woman in the Magnolia area from earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have secured an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jose Luis Contreras of Magnolia in connection with the attempted kidnapping at the Target store on FM 2978 on Wednesday.

Jose Luis Contreras (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said as the 18-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle, the suspect grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward his vehicle. She was able to escape and the suspect fled in a gray four-door passenger car.

Contreras is charged with attempted kidnapping. The sheriff’s office said teams have worked all weekend in an attempt to locate him, but have been unable to find him at this time.

The sheriff’s office said if you see Contreras, do not approach him and call 911 immediately as he is considered dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Contreras or have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case # 23A233785. To remain anonymous, you may contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

