Authorities work to identify suspect who attempted to kidnap woman in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Montgomery County are working to identify a suspect who they said attempted to kidnap a woman outside a store Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside the Target store located at 32858 FM 2978.

The sheriff’s office said as the 18-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle, the suspect grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward his vehicle. She was able to escape and the suspect fled in a gray four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #23A233785.

The sheriff’s office offered these tips to remember as you are out and about: