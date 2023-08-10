100º
Authorities work to identify suspect who attempted to kidnap woman in Montgomery County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Suspect in attempted kidnapping (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Montgomery County are working to identify a suspect who they said attempted to kidnap a woman outside a store Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside the Target store located at 32858 FM 2978.

The sheriff’s office said as the 18-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle, the suspect grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward his vehicle. She was able to escape and the suspect fled in a gray four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #23A233785.

The sheriff’s office offered these tips to remember as you are out and about:

  • Always pay attention to your surroundings and those around you
  • Consider leaving one earbud out so you can hear and maintain situational awareness
  • Once in your vehicle, lock your doors and start your engine immediately
  • If you feel you are being followed, call 911 and follow instructions from dispatch
  • Leave electronic devices in your pocket or in your purse. Don’t be distracted by screens when walking

