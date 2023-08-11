Woman escapes man’s Alvin home in kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested

Deputies said Patrick Kent Baugh, who was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, was armed and dangerous.

ALVIN, Texas – A man is in custody after he tried to kidnap a woman who needed a ride from a Texas City convenience store and took her to his home in Alvin Friday, the Brazoria Court Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Patrick Kent Baugh, who has a history of violence and sexual misconduct, was wanted for aggravated kidnapping. He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to deputies, Baugh offered to give the woman a ride back to her hotel. The suspect then drove past the hotel and locked the vehicle doors, authorities said.

The victim attempted to exit the car and the suspect allegedly assaulted her to prevent her from leaving.

After arriving at the suspect’s residence in the 200 block of Williams Lane in Alvin, the woman said she was able to escape after some time and call for help.

In a Facebook post, deputies announced that Baugh was apprehended. Authorities have not said what charges the suspect is expected to face.

