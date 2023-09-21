Man seen chasing woman during abduction attempt in Bellaire, possibly tied to other attempted kidnappings

BELLAIRE, Texas – A man accused of attempting to abduct a woman Thursday morning is possibly tied to similar incidents in the Houston area, according to the Bellaire Police Department.

Amar Barkouda was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

Officers responded to a call at 8:02 a.m. about a man chasing a woman in the 5100 block of Grand Lake.

While officers were searching for the suspect, a second call was reported that a man was attempting to abduct a woman from the 5300 block of Evergreen.

A few minutes later, at 8:11 a.m., Bellaire police pulled over the driver of a beige Toyota Camry, which happened to be Barkouda.

After further investigation, officers discovered Barkouda was tied to another kidnapping from Sept. 19 and subject to a Bellaire police investigation from Wednesday.

Police said Amar was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during the incidents.

Due to the number of calls and nature, the Bellaire Police Department is asking anyone who knows Barkouda to call 713-668-0487 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.