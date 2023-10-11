VIDEO: Suspects rob discount store, threaten store employee who attempted to stop them

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery at a store in northwest Houston.

Police said on Sept. 12 at around 1:30 p.m., two unknown men entered a discount store located in the 5200 block of Antoine.

The men walked into the store, grabbed various items, and then walked out without attempting to pay for them, HPD said. The store employee tried to stop the suspects but was threatened by them as they left the store.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

MORE STORIES