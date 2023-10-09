HPD, HAWC and city leaders address domestic and gun violence in Houston; officials raise awareness for victims

HOUSTON – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Monday, several key leaders addressed how the violence is impacting the City of Houston and the resources available to victims and their families.

Officials said domestic violence incidents account for almost 10% of all reported crimes in Houston.

One survivor said the Houston Area Women’s Center helped her family find a safe place and provided counseling. She said it feels good to be here and living a full-circle moment.

“My name is Angela Johnson. I’m a domestic violence survivor,” she said. “When my then-husband threatened to burn down the house with my children and myself in it, I knew I had to get out of the situation. I contacted HAWC and they helped me create a safety plan.”

Johnson said she is grateful she reached out for help. A few years ago, she applied for a job with the Houston Area Woman’s Center and never mentioned she was a former client.

“It feels good today to be here living my full-circle moment,” she said.

Johnson’s story is powerful but domestic violence is trending the wrong direction in Houston.

Guns are the leading cause of domestic violence homicides for women and children.

Domestic violence-related homicides account for about 18% of total homicides in Houston. In the Houston area, 73% of deaths caused by intimate partners from 2019-2022 involved guns.

Last month, James Paul Anderson was arrested. The 37-year-old Santa Fe High School employee is accused of killing his wife then forcing police into a five-hour standoff.

Dimitri Humphrey was killed during a shootout with authorities. Officials said he shot and killed Shantavia Reddick, who was trying to help Humphrey’s girlfriend escape an abusive relationship.

“We have seen a horrific series of homicides of victims and at times, their family members or their friends who are trying to intervene and what we want the message to be is yes, survivors need support. They need help from their friends and family but please do not do it alone,” Emilee Whitehurst, HAWC President and CEO said.

Leaders said help is available for victims and organizations.

“Survivors get to a point where they’ve had it and they are ready to go,” Whitehurst, Whitehurst said.

“Last month on September 15, we announced $1.75 million in available funds for organizations to apply via notice to address domestic violence,” Mayor Turner said.

HAWC said they are also working on a petition that would keep guns out of the hands of domestic violence abusers.

“Now, because of a fifth circuit decision, we are no longer able to require dangerous abusers subject to a protection order to surrender and that may be the fate of the rest of the country, so we are raising the alarm,” Whitehurst said.

To read more about the petition, visit https://hawc.org/supportdvam/

It’s also important to note that in the past year, the Domestic Abusive Response team also known as DART has responded to over 1000 incidents and helped over 400 survivors seek shelter.

If you or someone you know needs help call or text, 800-799-7233.

Following is more information about KPRC 2′s “Breaking Free” initiative along with resources to help victims of domestic violence.