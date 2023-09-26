Bond set at $300K for Kingwood man accused of killing his wife following 5-hour standoff

The man accused of killing his wife following a five-hour standoff last weekend faced a judge on Monday.

James Paul Anderson, a 37-year-old Santa Fe Middle School employee, is facing a murder charge.

On Sunday, officials said he shot and killed his wife while their young son was in their home on Vista Ridge in Kingwood.

The child was able to get out and is said to be OK, but Anderson’s refusal to surrender for five hours led to a SWAT standoff. He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say the couple had a history of violence.

As for Anderson, Cleveland ISD released a statement saying he’s been placed on administration leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

His bond was set at $300,000. He’s due back in court on Tuesday.

Trauma therapist gives advice

Abuse victims’ advocates say the history of domestic abuse that officials mentioned is a loud sign of imminent danger.

“Clearly just another case of senseless tragedy now a child doesn’t have parents,” said Chau Nguyen, JEM Wellness & Counseling Center, and trauma therapist.

Nguyen is sounding the alarm on what seems to be a growing problem.

“We do know a few things about domestic violence murders. They have quadrupled in Harris County in the last 4 years according to some reports. Two-thirds of all domestic violence murders are committed with a gun,” Nguyen said.

Those are some reasons why she wants to remind anyone suffering, or who knows someone suffering domestic abuse about the unsettling statistics.

“When there’s a history of domestic violence and there’s a gun in the home, you’re more likely to have that gun used against you,” she added.

In the Andersons’ case, officials say there was a divorce pending. Nguyen said leaving is the most dangerous time in a relationship so it’s important to have a safety plan that can be created by professionals.

“What kinds of bags you’re going to pack? What’s going to be in the bag? When you’re going to leave? If there’s a gun in the house? Who you’re going to talk to? What the code word might be,” Nguyen said.

