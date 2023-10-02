What questions do you have about domestic violence?

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is held each October as a way to unite advocates in their efforts to end domestic violence.

In President Biden’s National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation, he stated, “While our Nation has made significant progress in addressing domestic violence by responding to the stories and leadership of courageous survivors, as well as through advocacy and legislative action, domestic violence nonetheless remains all too common in America.”

In an effort to raise awareness about services and support available for victims of domestic violence, KPRC 2 launched its “Breaking Free” initiative earlier this year and will provide continuing coverage throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Following is more information about KPRC 2′s “Breaking Free” initiative along with resources to help victims of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know needs help today, immediate and confidential support is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by visiting thehotline.org, calling 1-800-799-7233 (TTY 1-800-787-3224), or texting “START” to 88788.