Wanted murder suspect ‘down’ after gunfire exchanged with law enforcement in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted murder suspect is “down” after gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement in southeast Houston Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened after authorities located the suspect in the 2600 block of Calumet Street.

Shots were reportedly exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is down. No injuries have been reported by law enforcement.