Woman who tried to help friend leave alleged abusive relationship fatally shot in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman, who tried to help her friend leave an alleged abusive relationship, was fatally shot in north Harris County on Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of East Mossy Oaks Road regarding a shooting.

Another tragic situation stemming from domestic violence. A friend, who arrived to assist a friend leaving an alleged abusive relationship, was shot by the suspect. The victim is believed to be in her 20’s. The suspect fled the scene. No other https://t.co/ZuX1UGrRXL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2023

When officials arrived, they found a woman in her 20s, who was had been shot several times and was unresponsive, on the sixth floor of a parking garage near the elevator. Paramedics arrived at the scene, and they tried to perform CPR, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

The victim and the suspect were not identified, and the latter fled the scene.

Homicide investigators are looking into the case.

For more information about domestic abuse and receiving help, click the article below.