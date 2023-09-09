92º
Woman who tried to help friend leave alleged abusive relationship fatally shot in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman, who tried to help her friend leave an alleged abusive relationship, was fatally shot in north Harris County on Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of East Mossy Oaks Road regarding a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found a woman in her 20s, who was had been shot several times and was unresponsive, on the sixth floor of a parking garage near the elevator. Paramedics arrived at the scene, and they tried to perform CPR, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

The victim and the suspect were not identified, and the latter fled the scene.

Homicide investigators are looking into the case.

