CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspect nabs business owner’s bank bag, causing him to fall during jugging incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public to help them identify a suspect responsible for stealing a business owner’s bank bag in southwest Houston.

On Monday, July 3 around 5 p.m., the victim parked at his business parking lot at the 6700 block of Harwin when he was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown man who forcibly grabbed his bank bag, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then ran back to a silver-colored four-door Cadillac with paper plates and fled the location, HPD said.

Prior to the incident, investigators said the victim had withdrawn cash from the Chase Bank located at 6015 Hillcroft and was likely followed by the suspect.

Shortly after the incident, investigators said an unknown woman used the victim’s credit card at a convenience store at the 5400 block of I-10 East. The woman then left the location in a gray Infiniti SUV, police said.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-30s, 5′7″ to 5′9″ with a thin build. He was wearing a light gray hoodie at the time of the jugging.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

