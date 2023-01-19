Video: Elderly couple robbed by suspect who followed them from bank to credit union in NW Houston: HPD

Aggravated robbery (elderly) outside a bank at the 17000 block of Tomball Pkwy

HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of a suspected bank jugger who targeted an elderly couple Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported at 12:30 p.m. at a credit union located in the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway.

Police said the couple had visited a Bank of America, located in the 7400 block of FM 1960, and withdrew a large sum of money. The couple then drove to the credit union with the intent of depositing it there.

As the couple walked into the business, video shows the suspect following close behind them.

Police said as the couple approached the entrance of the business, the suspect reached into the man’s back pocket and removed an envelope, which contained the money. The suspect then ran to a white sedan and fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

What is bank jugging?

Jugging is a term used to describe a crime in which someone carrying money is followed from one location to another. Typically, victims are followed from banks to another location.

Jugging can refer to burglaries of motor vehicles and aggravated robberies. The key common factor is how the crime developed.