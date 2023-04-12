Suspect tries to catch Lyft from Cedar Park to Houston after following man from bank, stealing his money

CEDAR PARK, Texas – Two suspects are now behind bars after police say they followed a man from the bank, broke into his vehicle and stole his money.

On Monday, April 10, police in Cedar Park -- a city suburb of Austin -- said they received a call from a man who said he was following a car that had just stolen money from him near the intersection of South Lakeline Boulevard and Cypress Creek.

Investigators said the victim went to a bank located at 1431 and 183 Cedar Park, withdrew money, and then drove to a gas station in Lago Vista. While inside the gas station, the victim said someone broke out his car window, stole his money, and then fled the scene.

The man told officers he was able to track down the suspects and attempted to pull in front of them with his vehicle, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun. In return, the victim pulled out his weapon and shot into the suspect’s vehicle, striking the driver in the mouth.

A short time later, police said Cedar Park Regional Medical Center called reporting someone had come to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators said the injured driver drove to the hospital while the other suspect attempted to get a Lyft to Houston.

“The Houston Violent Crimes Task Force arranged for a takedown of the Lyft vehicle in Houston and were able to stop, identify, and detain the other male suspect and recover the money,” Cedar Park police wrote in a release.