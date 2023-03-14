Bank jugging: How to protect yourself from becoming a victim

HOUSTON – As of late, there has been an uprise in a crime known as jugging, where thieves target unsuspected people who are leaving banks and follow them and rob them.

Now, KPRC 2 is sharing tips on how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of jugging.

In Richmond at KARATE-DŌ DOJO, Sensei Siamak Tavakoli is teaching students of all ages how to focus and protect themselves.

“Focus, concentration, coordination and skill. At the end of the day, they will also learn some self-defense,” Tavakoli said.

Tavakoli has been practicing martial arts since the 80s and believes it’s important to know when to fight and when to walk away.

“If the other person has a weapon, you have no chance. If the other person doesn’t have a weapon, then you can protect yourself, of course… You can do some punches, some blocks, but it depends on the scenario,” Tavakoli said.

In the case of a robbery, Tavakoli says you should always walk away.

”You should probably give the person whatever it is that they want. At this point, I would really recommend that the money is not worth your life,” he added.

He also added that the key to keeping yourself safe is awareness.

“Watch where you are going and try to not go there alone or really late,” he added. “If you’re alone or by yourself, other people could attack you.”

Tips on keeping yourself safe:

Put your cell phone away when you’re walking.

Keep your eyes open so that you’re aware of what’s going on around you.

Have your keys out and ready so you can unlock your doors quickly.

Call 911 or drive to the nearest police station if you feel like you are being followed.

Although we are seeing an increase in jugging in our area, Houston police’s latest statistics still show that robbery is down compared to last year.