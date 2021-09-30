VIDEO: Multiple vehicles, an assault rifle and a money bag taken in this brazen daylight robbery in east Houston

Police are searching for several suspects involved in a robbery on McCarty Rd.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for several suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery at a business in east Houston.

Police say on Aug. 25 at around 11 a.m. a business owner was followed by a group of people after he withdrew a large sum of money from a bank.

Watch video released by Houston police below.

Surveillance video at the business showed a silver Mercedes-Benz pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle while he spoke with a bank employee. The Mercedes-Benz driver opened the victim’s passenger door and grabbed the money bag from inside his vehicle.

Police said people in two other vehicles -- a silver Chevrolet Malibu and a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup -- were acting as “lookouts” as the robbery was occurring. Another suspect who was in the passenger seat of the pickup truck pulled an assault rifle on the victim but did not shoot, according to video.

Police were able to obtain information on one suspect who may be involved with the robbery, described as a Black male, in his mid 30s, 5 feet, 4 inches tall to to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. The suspect has dreadlocks with gold ends and was wearing red pants and a white shirt.

No other information on the other suspects are available.

Police also released the following details on the vehicles involved in the robbery:

Vehicle 1 - silver Chevrolet Malibu with mismatched doors on passenger side.

Vehicle 2 - Red Chevrolet Silverado pickup

Vehicle 3 - Silver Mercedes-Benz 300 class four-door sedan

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

