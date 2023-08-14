Suspected intoxicated driver charged after hitting, killing man who was changing tire on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after hitting and killing a man on the Southwest Freeway Sunday, the Houston Police Department said Monday.

Asdenys De Armas-Perez, 40, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 262nd State District Court. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Southwest Freeway at around 12:55 a.m.

According to HPD, the 23-year-old victim was changing a tire on a vehicle on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the freeway when he was struck by a gray Pontiac G6. Paramedics were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators said Armas-Perez showed signs of impairment. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition and remains hospitalized.

