17-year-old driver dies from injuries after single-vehicle crash in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 17-year-old driver has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash in League City Tuesday, police said.

Officers received reports about the crash in the 1100 block of S. Gulf Freeway on the northbound feeder road at around 4:35 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered that two teens who were sitting in the front seats were ejected from the vehicle and one male was in the backseat. Officers began rendering aid until the League City Fire Department arrived. All three teens were then transported to local hospitals.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital, League City PD said.

The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old boy, was reportedly in critical condition at the hospital. The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries, police said.

A witness told officers that the victim’s vehicle lost control while driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a power pole and then a light pole, which split the vehicle in half, investigators said.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.

