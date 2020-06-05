1 killed, 2 injured after car split in half during west Harris County crash

HOUSTON – One person was killed Friday and two others were injured after a crash in west Harris County that split one of the vehicles in half.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 6 at Loch Katrine Lane.

According to Harris County deputies, it appears a black BMW was speeding southbound on the highway when it was hit by a white Hummer. The impact split the BMW into two.

Deputies said the back-seat passenger of the BMW, identified by a family member as 16-year-old Tristan Sanders, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and the front-seat passenger of the BMW were taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

The driver of the Hummer was not seriously injured and has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Sean Teare, of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.