11-year-old boy killed in Kingwood crash

HOUSTON – A 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash in the Kingwood area Wednesday.

Houston police said the crash happened in the 21700 block of Loop 494 at about 6:30 p.m. They said the victim was a passenger in a red Ford Mustang which was traveling eastbound on Hamblen Rd.

Police said the driver of the Ford possibly ran a stop sign or failed to yield the right of way leaving a stop sign and was struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on Loop 494.

Paramedics transported the 11-year-old to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood where he was pronounced dead. The male driver, 46, of the Mustang and the male driver, 60, of the Dodge were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.