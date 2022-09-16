85º

2nd teen dies at hospital after major crash involving suspected drunk driver that killed 14-year-old, injured 3 others, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

GALVESTON, Texas – A second teen died at the hospital Friday morning after a major crash caused by a suspected drunk driver that killed another teen and injured three others, according to Galveston police.

The teen, identified by police as Samuel Mixon, was listed as critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 41st Street near Ball High School at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

According to Derek Gaspard with Galveston Police, a white Toyota SUV reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed westbound on Avenue O when it collided with a Jeep carrying five people, including Nelson and Mixon.

14-year-old Mason Nelson died at the scene.

Four passengers, including Mixon, were transported to an area hospital.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Police said 28-year-old Kevin Braizer of Galveston was arrested and charged with felony murder. Additional charges are pending in this case.

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

