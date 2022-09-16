2nd teen dies at hospital after major crash involving suspected drunk driver that killed 14-year-old, injured 3 others, police say

Several injured after crash near high school in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A second teen died at the hospital Friday morning after a major crash caused by a suspected drunk driver that killed another teen and injured three others, according to Galveston police.

The teen, identified by police as Samuel Mixon, was listed as critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of 41st Street near Ball High School at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

According to Derek Gaspard with Galveston Police, a white Toyota SUV reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed westbound on Avenue O when it collided with a Jeep carrying five people, including Nelson and Mixon.

14-year-old Mason Nelson died at the scene.

Four passengers, including Mixon, were transported to an area hospital.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Police said 28-year-old Kevin Braizer of Galveston was arrested and charged with felony murder. Additional charges are pending in this case.