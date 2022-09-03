80º

LIVE

Local News

Juvenile reportedly killed in crash near Ball High School in Galveston, sources say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston County, Crash in Galveston, Ball High School
Several injured after crash near high school in Galveston, police say (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

GALVESTON, Texas – A juvenile was reportedly killed in a crash in Galveston on Friday evening.

According to police, the crash took place at 41st Street near Avenue O at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened right in front of Ball High School, however, it is unclear if the minor was a student there.

Two vehicles were said to have been involved in the crash.

Several other people were said to have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is breaking news. More details will be released once available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter