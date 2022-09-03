Juvenile reportedly killed in crash near Ball High School in Galveston, sources say

Several injured after crash near high school in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A juvenile was reportedly killed in a crash in Galveston on Friday evening.

According to police, the crash took place at 41st Street near Avenue O at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened right in front of Ball High School, however, it is unclear if the minor was a student there.

Two vehicles were said to have been involved in the crash.

Several other people were said to have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is breaking news. More details will be released once available.