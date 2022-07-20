82º

16-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident while running from dog in west Harris County, HCSO says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a driver responsible for reportedly hitting and killing a 16-year-old boy in west Harris County Tuesday.

It happened around 10:47 p.m. when the teen, who was identified as Omar Ghawtah, was being chased by a dog in the 13100 block of Alief Clodine, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Gonzalez said Ghawtah ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

Investigators said the driver of a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the teen and did not stop to render aid. According to Gonzalez, the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine.

An investigation is underway as deputies work to find the driver involved.

