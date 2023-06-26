1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Houston

Life Flight responds to scene of deadly crash on June 26, 2023 in west Houston on Briarforest Drive.

HOUSTON – A person was killed and two others injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. near Westside High School, located in the 14200 block of Briar Forest Drive.

The two surviving passengers were flown by Life Flight to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Sky 2 aerials show the damaged vehicle and what was left after Houston firefighters removed its parts to rescue the surviving passengers.

Details surrounding on how the crash happened was not released.