1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Houston

HOUSTON – A person was killed and two others injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. near Westside High School, located in the 14200 block of Briar Forest Drive.
The two surviving passengers were flown by Life Flight to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.
Sky 2 aerials show the damaged vehicle and what was left after Houston firefighters removed its parts to rescue the surviving passengers.
Details surrounding on how the crash happened was not released.