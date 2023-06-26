96º

1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Life Flight responds to scene of deadly crash on June 26, 2023 in west Houston on Briarforest Drive. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person was killed and two others injured Monday after a vehicle crashed into a tree in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. near Westside High School, located in the 14200 block of Briar Forest Drive.

The two surviving passengers were flown by Life Flight to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Sky 2 aerials show the damaged vehicle and what was left after Houston firefighters removed its parts to rescue the surviving passengers.

Details surrounding on how the crash happened was not released.

