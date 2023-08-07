Elected officials, doctors respond to Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo’s leave of absence

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at the press conference addressing the cancellation of the Astroworld festival at the Wyndham Hotel family reunification center on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed that she will be taking a leave of absence as she receives treatment for clinical depression.

According to a statement posted on The Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Twitter/X, she checked herself into an out-of-state facility in July to receive inpatient treatment.

Judge Hidalgo announced today that, based on the advice of her doctors, she will be on leave from the office to seek inpatient care for clinical depression. See below for a letter from Judge Hidalgo to the people of Harris County: pic.twitter.com/UI5nN4wcNG — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) August 7, 2023

Following her announcement, several of her colleagues, elected officials and community leaders responded to her decision.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis said that Hidalgo informed him a few weeks ago, on the day she checked into the facility, about what her doctors had diagnosed her with, and their recommendations going forward.

“This is one of those times when I think that all of us in politics, from time to time, have to rise above petty, mean-spirit politics,” Ellis stated.

He went on to say, “I see this as a teachable moment. It’s a chance where all of us ought to Google trusted sources and learn a lot about mental health issues. Particularly coming out of a pandemic. All of us oughta do a bit more to reach out and see if we can help someone, or help ourselves to know more about how mental health as well.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement, “As difficult as this may be, Judge Lina Hidalgo is not alone in facing this challenge. A 2023 report showed that over 30% of adults meet the criteria for having depression and/or anxiety. Thankfully, she is in the care of doctors who recognize that this is treatable and is committed to getting better.” “All of us know someone who suffers from depression. The good news is that now more than ever, resources are available for those who need help. My hope is that this experience can serve as a teachable moment and encourage others who need support to seek it. We cannot let stigma stand in the way of treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Hidalgo.”

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES |

