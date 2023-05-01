Where to turn: Use these mental health resources to help yourself — or someone else

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Research suggests that only half of people with mental illnesses receive treatment. Let this list empower you to seek help for yourself or someone else.

Note: Some of the information below is courtesy of the National Institute of Mental Health.

Get immediate help in a crisis

Call 911 if you or someone you know is in immediate danger or go to the nearest emergency room.

Call or text 988; Use Lifeline Chat on the web (English only)

The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call or text 988 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Use Veterans Crisis Chat on the web

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that connects veterans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a trained responder. The service is available to all veterans and those who support them, even if they are not registered with the VA or enrolled in VA healthcare.

Call or text 1-800-985-5990

The disaster distress helpline provides immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. The helpline is free, multilingual, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call 832-416-1177 or TeenTalk 832-416-1199

Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the sole mission to help people in crisis. It operates free, confidential, anonymous crisis and suicide prevention counseling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Find treatment services

Some federal, state and county agencies offer resources for identifying health care providers and help in finding low-cost health services. These include:

For general information on mental health and to locate treatment services in your area, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA also has a Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator on its website that can be searched by location.

HRSA works to improve access to health care. The HRSA website has information on finding affordable healthcare, including health centers that offer care on a sliding fee scale.

CMS has information on its website about benefits and eligibility for mental health programs and how to enroll.

NLM’s website has directories and lists of organizations that can help in identifying a health practitioner.

2-1-1 Texas, a program of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, is a free, anonymous social service hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. No matter where you live in Texas, you can dial 2-1-1, or 877-541-7905, and find information about resources in your local community, whether you need help finding food or housing, child care, crisis counseling or substance abuse treatment.

This full-service LGBTQ+ center provides substance use recovery treatment, support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ survivors of violent crimes, care and assistance for people living with HIV, free community wellness programs and activities, and programs for youth and seniors. The Montrose Center operates an LGBT Switchboard 24-Hour Helpline at 713-529-3211.

Local low-cost health services

Legacy Community Health is a full-service health care system comprised of over 50 locations in the Texas Gulf Coast region offering primary and specialty care to underserved communities. Its services are available to all, regardless of the ability to pay.

HOPE Clinic provides health care services to all people, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. In particular, HOPE Clinic serves the uninsured, under-insured, those with limited English proficiency, and low-income patients. HOPE Clinic provides services in 30 different languages, including: Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese, Arabic, and Spanish. The health center operates clinics in Aldine, Alief, Bellaire, and Houston.