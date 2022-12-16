Hidalgo’s chief of staff indicted in $11M COVID-19 contract controversy ‘to pursue new opportunity,’ judge says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the decision by her chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, to depart from his current role in early 2023 “to pursue a new opportunity.” Hidalgo’s office said Triantaphyllis, who was one of three staffers indicted in March in an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract investigation, will continue his public service in a new role in the Harris County Office of County Administration.

Judge Hidalgo issued the following statement regarding the transition:

“Over the past four years, Alex worked day and night for our community with incredible professionalism and dedication, through some of the most trying times. I’m grateful for his service and proud that he was part of my team. As we enter the next chapter of my Administration, I’m excited to continue to hire the best and brightest to enact the agenda and values voters called upon us to implement. We’ve begun a nationwide search for a chief of staff and I welcome all qualified candidates to apply.”

Triantaphyllis, policy director Wallis Nader and a former senior advisor Aaron Dunn, were all charged in a controversial case that questioned whether a contract was granted fairly by the Harris County Judge’s office.

Elevate Strategies was awarded an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract by the county. However, it was revoked after questions arose about how it was awarded. An investigation was launched, focusing on Elevate Strategies and the allegations of tampering with a government document and mishandling public information in the process of awarding the costly contract.

From the beginning, Hildago’s legal team claimed that the investigation was politically motivated.

Hildalgo’s lawyers said the county was working on two projects, one was for COVID outreach, while the other was for data, which they say Elevate Strategies was working on.

Nader and Dunn were charged with misuse of official information while Triantaphyllis was charged with tampering with a governmental record.

In a news release, the office described Triantaphyllis’ work history with the judge’s team.

Triantaphyllis joined Judge Hidalgo’s senior leadership team in early 2019 before assuming the position of Chief of Staff in April 2021. During his tenure as chief of staff, which capstones Judge Hidalgo’s historic first term in office, Triantaphyllis worked with Judge Hidalgo on numerous significant initiatives, including to:

Launch a historic initiative to expand early childhood education and childcare

Reduce the criminal court case backlog and reduce rates of violent crime through smart investments in public safety

Mitigate flooding and secure $750 million for post-Harvey flood control infrastructure and recovery funding

Support the growth and recovery of micro- and small businesses in Harris County under challenging economic conditions imposed by the pandemic

Spearhead workforce development initiatives to improve access to high-quality jobs that pay living wages and provide benefits to working people

Triantaphyllis’ criminal case is set to be back in court in May 2023, according to Harris County records.