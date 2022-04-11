Felony indictments filed for Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo’s chief of staff, 2 others in $11M COVID-19 outreach contract investigation

Houston – Three employees with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Office are now named in felony indictments filed on Monday.

Online court records show Hidalgo’s chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, policy director Wallis Nader and a former senior advisor, Aaron Dunn, now face felony indictments for tampering with record and misuse of official information.

Triantaphyllis, Nader and Dunn were previously named in search warrants executed by Texas Rangers on March 11.

Related: New search warrant requests Google Docs in probe involving Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, team

Ad

According to search warrants, investigators were looking for any communications or files that may show they disclosed non-public information to Felicity Pereyra, who founded Elevate Strategies.

Elevate Strategies was later awarded an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract by the county. However, it was revoked last fall after questions to how it was awarded.

Related: Judge Lina Hidalgo’s lawyer claims investigation is a misunderstanding

KPRC 2 Investigates has requested comments from attorneys of those indicted.

“Aaron Dunn is innocent. He has been an honest and dedicated public servant. He didn’t share any information, he didn’t commit any crime and he ultimately will be vindicated,” Dane Ball, Dunn’s attorney, told KPRC 2 Investigates in a phone call.

Ad

Calls to Judge Hidalgo’s Office have not been returned at this time.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis released the following statement:

“During her time in office, Judge Hidalgo has gone out of her way to hold herself and her staff to the highest ethical standards. From recent press reports we have seen, there are still too many unanswered questions about the facts of the Elevate contract investigation for us to pass judgment. These public servants have earned the benefit of the doubt until the system plays out and the facts prevail.”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.