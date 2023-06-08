Following ‘F-bomb’ drop, Judge Hidalgo denies commissioner’s request to apologize

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Tom Ramsey both spoke out Wednesday following some tense moments at commissioner’s court on Tuesday. The order of business was interrupted when Judge Hidalgo dropped the “F-bomb” while addressing a question about a county program.

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Tom Ramsey both spoke out Wednesday following some tense moments at commissioner’s court on Tuesday.

The order of business was interrupted when Judge Hidalgo dropped the “F-bomb” while addressing a question about a county program.

Wednesday, Commissioner Ramsey doubled down on what he said is the need for an apology from the judge. Meanwhile, she’s focused on getting the word out about what she said is a double standard between women and men in politics.

Ramsey, who is Commissioner for Precinct 3, said Hidalgo’s outburst aimed mostly at Commissioner Adrian Garcia came when Garcia asked about Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s potential involvement with the Violence Interruption Program. It’s a county initiative that takes an outreach style approach to ending violence.

“Her outburst seemed to be centered on the DA. She had many disparaging things to say about the DA,” Ramsey said.

But it was Judge Hidalgo dropping the “F-bomb” that led Ramsey to comment during the meeting.

“Judge Hidalgo, I’m going to start with ‘you owe commissioner Garcia an apology, and you owe the rest of us an apology,’” he said.

Instead of issuing an apology, the meeting continued. On Wednesday, Judge Hidalgo declined to comment on camera but referenced what she said is a double standard between men and women politicians.

Her office issued the following statement:

“The judge is a passionate defender of programs that support the wellbeing and safety of Harris County families. Women, and women in positions of power in particular, constantly navigate a world that expects them to be both strong and vulnerable, assertive but not aggressive. Judge Hidalgo is not interested in dwelling on a passing remark that no man would be asked to justify.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Ogg and Garcia for comment. Both declined to give statements. We also want to mention there is no disciplinary penalty for Judge Hidalgo cursing in court.