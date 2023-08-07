Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence to receive treatment for clinical depression

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced that she is temporarily stepping away from her elected position and has checked herself into an inpatient facility where she will be receiving treatment for clinical depression.

The Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo released a statement on Twitter/X, sharing that she had been attempting to cope with this mental health challenge that remained undiagnosed until last month.

Hidalgo stated that she had checked herself into the facility in late July. The judge went on to say that her experience has been difficult, but that she’s taking this opportunity to encourage others who need help to seek treatment.

Following the announcement, Mayor Turner released the following statement, “As difficult as this may be, Judge Lina Hidalgo is not alone in facing this challenge. A 2023 report showed that over 30% of adults meet the criteria for having depression and/or anxiety. Thankfully, she is in the care of doctors who recognize that this is treatable and is committed to getting better.” ”All of us know someone who suffers from depression. The good news is that now more than ever, resources are available for those who need help. My hope is that this experience can serve as a teachable moment and encourage others who need support to seek it. We cannot let stigma stand in the way of treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Hidalgo.”

Hidalgo is expected to resume her regular schedule by early September and said that she will remain available in the event of an emergency.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis has agreed to preside over Commissioner Court, and her chief of staff will manage daily operations in her absences.

Judge Hidalgo announced today that, based on the advice of her doctors, she will be on leave from the office to seek inpatient care for clinical depression. See below for a letter from Judge Hidalgo to the people of Harris County: pic.twitter.com/UI5nN4wcNG — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) August 7, 2023

