Judge Hidalgo releases data showing increase in gun violence among youth in Harris County

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo released data Wednesday showing an alarming increase in youth gun violence in Harris County.

Hidalgo joined Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of Moms Demand Action to go over the newly-released data from the Harris County Analyst’s Office.

The judge said the data shows youth gun violence has gotten worse in the county over the last five years -- with youth gun deaths increasing by 37% between 2016 to 2021.

She blames the rising deaths in large part on state gun laws being deregulated.

“We’re letting people who shouldn’t have guns have guns, go to gun shows easily to purchase firearms,” Hidalgo said.

During the news conference, Hidalgo called on community leaders to collaborate for more comprehensive ways to protect children.

She said the county has invested $6 million into a community violence interruption program. The program will send trained mediators into communities to resolve conflict.

