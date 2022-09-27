New TSU, UH poll examines ‘Texas trends’ on gun safety reforms

Gun control is a hot topic, not only here in Texas, but due to the upcoming elections, across the country as well. KPRC 2 has team coverage on the issue, with Syan Rhodes discussing the latest results from a new local poll, and Mario Diaz speaking about Houston's "gun buyback" program.

HOUSTON – A new survey of Texans by Texas Southern University and the University of Houston appears to show support across the political divide for support for tightening controls on guns and gun ownership.

The “Texas Trends Survey 2022 – Gun Safety” report was released Thursday. Researchers polled 2,400 Texans in August on a series of gun safety reforms.

Some of the key findings include are as follows:

Restraining orders: Among the 80% of respondents who said “yes” to a ban on gun ownership for individuals under restraining orders for stalking or domestic abuse were 90% of the survey’s Democrats, 71% of its independents, and 74% of its Republicans.

Background checks: A check for criminal history should be required of gun buyers, with no exception for gun shows or private sales, said 78% of total survey respondents (90% of the survey’s Democrats, 73% of its independents, and 70% of its Republicans).

“Red flag” laws: Overall, 74% of respondents believed judges should be empowered to take guns from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. That support included 89% of participating Democrats, 72% of independents, and 59% of Republicans.

Minimum age: To buy any firearm, 69% of respondents said the purchaser should be at least 21 (current Texas law sets the minimum age at 18). This includes 87% of the survey’s Democrats, 65% of independents, and 52% of Republicans.

Assault rifles: The survey also considered issues focused specifically on the purchase and ownership of assault rifles. Respondents reported the following opinions.

Purchase age – 71% of overall respondents favored a minimum age of 21 for the purchase of an assault rifle. This includes 87% of Democrats, 66% of independents, and 56% of Republicans. A significant gender divide was present among Republicans, with 74% of Republican women supporting, compared to 39% of Republican men.

You can read the report here.