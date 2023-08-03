Youth Mental Health First Aid helping Houston-area school districts address teen mental health challenges

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an eight hour training course designed to teach everyone, from educators and school staff to parents, coaches and youth group leaders, how to better understand the unique risk factors and triggers to watch out for.

From unrealistic academic expectations to the pressure of portraying the perfect life on social media, teens today are overloaded with stress and in many cases, it’s leading to significant and serious mental health issues.

“There’s probably a lot of interaction that goes on between kids that we don’t get to see,” said Rainy Gibbs.

Gibbs is a mother of two, an 11 and 13 year old.

“When you have kids, you’re always looking for ways to understand them better,” Gibbs said.

“We have more kids struggling with suicide and depression and self harming in the 4th and 5th grade now,” said Priti Avansta, Coordinator for Mental Health & Social Work Services in Ft. Bend ISD.

The school district is among the Houston-area school districts offering the training to it’s educators.

“It’s really important to understand where our kids are coming from and to really understand their experiences,” Avansta said.

They’re taught to apply a five step plan that includes assessing for the risk of suicide or harm, to listen objectively, give reassurance and to encourage appropriate professional help and self-help.

“To have someone who’s objective and really listens, they can be more comfortable expressing what they may be feeling inside,” said Brittany Grant.

According to a 2017 assessment from Harris County Mental Health Services for Children, Youth and Families, every year nearly 310,000 children and youth in the county suffer from some form of mental health disorder. A recent study ranked Texas as the worst state in the nation for mental health care. It’s why programs like Youth Mental Health First Aid are becoming so critical in supporting teens who may be coping with an emotional crisis and don’t know where to turn for help.

“Anything you can do to intervene earlier for children is a definitely a plus,” Gibbs said.

