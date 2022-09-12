Preventing suicide in Houston: These are resources everyone needs to know

HOUSTON – Suicide Prevention Month is in September each year, but awareness of this issue should be front of mind no matter the season.

As KPRC 2′s Haley Hernandez reported, in Houston, teens and young adults die by suicide at the highest rates compared to other age groups, according to the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD.

If you need help now, call the crisis line at 9-8-8. If you prefer to text, text home to 741-741. You can also chat at 988lifeline.org.

Houston helplines

Crisis Intervention of Houston/Harris County Hotline: 832-416-1177 Harris Center 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 713-970-7000, option‌ ‌1‌, harriscenter.org/Mobile‌ ‌Crisis‌ ‌OutreachTeam.pdf‌‌ ‌(Harris‌ ‌Center)‌ ‌

LGBT Switchboard Houston: 713-529-3211 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston: 713-970-4483 Suicide Prevention - VA Houston Health Care: 800-273-8255 Texas Youth Helpline: 855-311-1790

Harris‌ ‌County‌ ‌‌Sheriff’s‌ ‌Department‌ ‌Crisis‌: ‌‌(713)‌ ‌221-6000‌ ‌

Texana Center ‌(Fort‌ ‌Bend‌ ‌County)‌ ‌

Crisis‌ ‌Hotline‌‌ (Fort‌ ‌Bend)‌ ‌(800)‌ ‌633-5686‌‌ ‌

Montgomery‌ ‌County‌ ‌24-hr‌ ‌Crisis:‌ ‌1-800-659-6994‌ ‌

Para‌ ‌llamadas‌ ‌en‌ ‌‌Espanol‌:‌ ‌‌1-888-628-9454‌ ‌

National Helpline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Mental Health America of Greater Houston

If you’re a veteran in the Houston area

Houston Suicide Prevention Office

Available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7002

Email: HOUSPC@va.gov

Education and further resources