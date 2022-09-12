Preventing suicide in Houston: These are resources everyone needs to know

HOUSTON – Suicide Prevention Month is in September each year, but awareness of this issue should be front of mind no matter the season.
As KPRC 2′s Haley Hernandez reported, in Houston, teens and young adults die by suicide at the highest rates compared to other age groups, according to the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD.
If you need help now, call the crisis line at 9-8-8. If you prefer to text, text home to 741-741. You can also chat at 988lifeline.org.
Houston helplines
Crisis Intervention of Houston/Harris County Hotline: 832-416-1177 Harris Center 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 713-970-7000, option 1, harriscenter.org/Mobile Crisis OutreachTeam.pdf (Harris Center)
LGBT Switchboard Houston: 713-529-3211 National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston: 713-970-4483 Suicide Prevention - VA Houston Health Care: 800-273-8255 Texas Youth Helpline: 855-311-1790
Harris County Sheriff’s Department Crisis: (713) 221-6000
Texana Center (Fort Bend County)
Crisis Hotline (Fort Bend) (800) 633-5686
Montgomery County 24-hr Crisis: 1-800-659-6994
Para llamadas en Espanol: 1-888-628-9454
National Helpline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Mental Health America of Greater Houston
If you’re a veteran in the Houston area
Houston Suicide Prevention Office
Available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7002
Email: HOUSPC@va.gov
Education and further resources
- National Institute of Mental Health definitions, resources and more