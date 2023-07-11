85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Boy fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary Junior Special Agent by Houston FBI

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston FBI, FBI, Health, Heartwarming, Brain Cancer, Giving Back, Bells for Abigail, Childhood Cancer, Devarjaye Daniel
Boy fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary Junior Special Agent by Houston FBI (FBI Houston)

HOUSTON – The Houston Federal Bureau of Investigation is adding a special addition to the team who inspires us all to keep fighting.

Julian, a young Houston boy who is fighting brain cancer, was sworn in as an honorary Junior Special Agent, according to the agency.

“His dream has been to become an FBI agent,” FBI Houston said on Twitter.

The agency answered that call and presented Julian with honorary credentials.

Julian is one of the few children across Houston that have had the honor of being sworn into local law enforcement agencies.

Devarjaye Daniel, another childhood cancer warrior, has exceeded his goal when it comes to becoming a part of several agencies across the United States.

Is your child a cancer survivor? Share videos of your kids’ bell-ringing ceremonies to honor Officer Abigail Arias, a little girl who captured all of our hearts in 2019 as she battled cancer.

SIMILAR STORIES

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email