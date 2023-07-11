Boy fighting brain cancer sworn in as honorary Junior Special Agent by Houston FBI

HOUSTON – The Houston Federal Bureau of Investigation is adding a special addition to the team who inspires us all to keep fighting.

Julian, a young Houston boy who is fighting brain cancer, was sworn in as an honorary Junior Special Agent, according to the agency.

“His dream has been to become an FBI agent,” FBI Houston said on Twitter.

The agency answered that call and presented Julian with honorary credentials.

We had the honor of swearing in a new Junior (very) Special Agent- Julian. Julian is living with brain cancer. His dream has been to become an FBI agent. The FBI Houston family answered the call and presented him with honorary credentials today. Welcome to the Bureau, SA Julian! pic.twitter.com/SnnpT6mBUA — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) July 10, 2023

Julian is one of the few children across Houston that have had the honor of being sworn into local law enforcement agencies.

Devarjaye Daniel, another childhood cancer warrior, has exceeded his goal when it comes to becoming a part of several agencies across the United States.

Is your child a cancer survivor? Share videos of your kids’ bell-ringing ceremonies to honor Officer Abigail Arias, a little girl who captured all of our hearts in 2019 as she battled cancer.

SIMILAR STORIES