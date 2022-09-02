Bells for Abigail: Kennedy Cloutier’s brave cancer battle

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. As part of KPRC 2′s ongoing mission through our Bells for Abigail series, we continue to shine a spotlight on brave cancer warriors.

It’s a tribute to little Abigail Arias and the legacy she left behind.

It’s also to celebrate the bravery of these amazing kids ringing their end of treatment bells.

This month, we honor a special little boy.

Kennedy Cloutier from Pearland was just 10 months old when he was diagnosed with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT), a rare form of brain cancer that impacts the central nervous system and spinal cord.

The majority of his young life has been in the hospital undergoing procedures, chemotherapy and radiation.

In April, he rang the bell at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center signifying the end of his radiation and marking a major milestone in his journey.

