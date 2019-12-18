HOUSTON – With the blessing of her family, KPRC 2 is remembering Officer Abigail Arias with an ongoing digital feature called “Bells for Abigail” that celebrates the life and fight of the 7-year-old girl who inspired so many.

“Bells for Abigail” is a call for parents to send in videos of their kids’ bell-ringing ceremonies as cancer remission is declared.

Do you have a video showing this powerful moment that would honor Abigail’s memory? Share it in the application below.