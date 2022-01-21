Goal in sight for 10-year-old cancer fighter

Devarjaye strikes a pose with officers after being sworn in by 26 agencies.

GALVESTON COUNTY – Devarjaye Daniel is sweet. He’s funny. He’s brave. And he is determined.

The 10-year-old set a goal to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.

Over the last few weeks, he’s added dozens to his tally.

Friday, with a ceremony in Galveston County, he added dozens more.

Devarjaye was sworn into 26 agencies, simultaneously, at the Galveston County Courthouse. That brought his number up to 73.

Devarjaye Daniel sworn into 26 law enforcement agencies at the same time in Galveston County. (KPRC Click2Houston.com)

Why did Devarjaye set this goal to reach the 100-mark? There are a few reasons.

He is doing it as a tribute to honorary Freeport police officer Abigail Arias. She encouraged all children like her to “stay relentless” in their fight against cancer. Officer 758, who passed away in 2019, left behind a beautiful legacy.

Another reason Devarajye set this particular goal is his love and admiration for police officers. That started during Hurricane Harvey when Devarjaye and his family had to evacuate to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Three Houston police officers made sure Devarjaye and his brothers were safe, and that really made an impact on him.

Devarjaye has battled cancer for nearly half his life. He has brain cancer and spinal cancer. Doctors have told the family it is terminal.

But this 10-year-old cancer warrior is living every single day to the fullest, and striving to reach his goal of being an officer 100 times over.

Also -- did we mention he has a great laugh? Watch the short video below featuring his giggles.

There are many events scheduled over the next few weeks, so Devarjaye could reach his goal very soon.

Here are the 73 agencies that have sworn him in so far:

BROOKSHIRE PD

DEA

ATF

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER POLICE DEPT.

TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PD

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER AT HOUSTON

TEXAS RANGERS

TEXAS DPS STATE TROOPS

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

ALVIN PD

ALVIN ISD PD

ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

ANGLETON PD

ANGLETON ISD PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.

BRAZOSPORT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PD

BRAZOSPORT ISD PD

BROOKSHIRE VILLAGE PD

BRAZORIA PD

COLUMBIA/BRAZORIA ISD PD

CLUTE PD

DAMON ISD PD

DANBURY PD

DANBURY ISD PD

FREEPORT PD

HILLCREST VILLAGE PD

HOLIDAY LAKES PD

IOWA COLONY PD

JONES CREEK PD

LAKE JACKSON PD

LIVERPOOL PD

MANVEL PD

OYSTER CREEK PD

PEARLAND PD

RICHWOOD PD

SURFSIDE BEACH PD

SWEENY PD

SWEENY ISD PD

WEST COLUMBIA PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

HOUSTON METRO POLICE

TSU POLICE DEPT.

BAYOU VISTA PD

CLEAR LAKE SHORES PD

DICKINSON PD

FRIENDSWOOD PD

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

GALVESTON COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

GALVESTON ISD PD

GALVESTON PD

GALVESTON SHERIFF’S OFFICE

HITCHCOCK ISD PD

HITCHCOCK PD

JAMAICA BEACH PD

KEMAH PD

LA MARQUE PD

LEAGUE CITY PD

PORT OF GALVESTON PD

SANTA FE ISD PD

SANTA FE PD

TEXAS A&M UNIV-GALVESTON PD

TEXAS CITY PD

TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

TIKI ISLAND PD

UNIV. OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH PD

Devarjaye has also received a prestigious honor from The 100 Club. He was given a lifetime membership. He was also given an officer of the year pin. Devarjaye’s induction into The 100 Club was made possible by an anonymous donor who donated $1,000 in his name.