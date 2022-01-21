GALVESTON COUNTY – Devarjaye Daniel is sweet. He’s funny. He’s brave. And he is determined.
The 10-year-old set a goal to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.
Over the last few weeks, he’s added dozens to his tally.
Friday, with a ceremony in Galveston County, he added dozens more.
Devarjaye was sworn into 26 agencies, simultaneously, at the Galveston County Courthouse. That brought his number up to 73.
Why did Devarjaye set this goal to reach the 100-mark? There are a few reasons.
He is doing it as a tribute to honorary Freeport police officer Abigail Arias. She encouraged all children like her to “stay relentless” in their fight against cancer. Officer 758, who passed away in 2019, left behind a beautiful legacy.
Another reason Devarajye set this particular goal is his love and admiration for police officers. That started during Hurricane Harvey when Devarjaye and his family had to evacuate to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Three Houston police officers made sure Devarjaye and his brothers were safe, and that really made an impact on him.
Devarjaye has battled cancer for nearly half his life. He has brain cancer and spinal cancer. Doctors have told the family it is terminal.
But this 10-year-old cancer warrior is living every single day to the fullest, and striving to reach his goal of being an officer 100 times over.
Also -- did we mention he has a great laugh? Watch the short video below featuring his giggles.
10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has terminal cancer. His goal is to be sworn in as an honorary officer by 100 police agencies. He’s more than halfway there. Along his journey, he continues to bring joy and laughter to everyone he meets. 😆❤😍 MORE--> https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2022/01/21/goal-in-sight-for-10-year-old-cancer-fighter/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=kprc2Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, January 21, 2022
There are many events scheduled over the next few weeks, so Devarjaye could reach his goal very soon.
Here are the 73 agencies that have sworn him in so far:
BROOKSHIRE PD
DEA
ATF
TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER POLICE DEPT.
TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PD
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER AT HOUSTON
TEXAS RANGERS
TEXAS DPS STATE TROOPS
HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.
ALVIN PD
ALVIN ISD PD
ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
ANGLETON PD
ANGLETON ISD PD
BRAZORIA COUNTY DA’S OFFICE
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
BRAZOSPORT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PD
BRAZOSPORT ISD PD
BROOKSHIRE VILLAGE PD
BRAZORIA PD
COLUMBIA/BRAZORIA ISD PD
CLUTE PD
DAMON ISD PD
DANBURY PD
DANBURY ISD PD
FREEPORT PD
HILLCREST VILLAGE PD
HOLIDAY LAKES PD
IOWA COLONY PD
JONES CREEK PD
LAKE JACKSON PD
LIVERPOOL PD
MANVEL PD
OYSTER CREEK PD
PEARLAND PD
RICHWOOD PD
SURFSIDE BEACH PD
SWEENY PD
SWEENY ISD PD
WEST COLUMBIA PD
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4
HOUSTON METRO POLICE
TSU POLICE DEPT.
BAYOU VISTA PD
CLEAR LAKE SHORES PD
DICKINSON PD
FRIENDSWOOD PD
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4
GALVESTON COUNTY DA’S OFFICE
GALVESTON ISD PD
GALVESTON PD
GALVESTON SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HITCHCOCK ISD PD
HITCHCOCK PD
JAMAICA BEACH PD
KEMAH PD
LA MARQUE PD
LEAGUE CITY PD
PORT OF GALVESTON PD
SANTA FE ISD PD
SANTA FE PD
TEXAS A&M UNIV-GALVESTON PD
TEXAS CITY PD
TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY
TIKI ISLAND PD
UNIV. OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH PD
Devarjaye has also received a prestigious honor from The 100 Club. He was given a lifetime membership. He was also given an officer of the year pin. Devarjaye’s induction into The 100 Club was made possible by an anonymous donor who donated $1,000 in his name.