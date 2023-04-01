Child cancer warrior surpasses second goal after being sworn in as honorary officer with more than 758 law enforcement agencies

KPRC 2 has been following Devarjaye Daniel’s cancer journey for more than a year now.

We introduced you to the brave cancer fighter in January of 2022.

SEE ALSO: Devarjaye close to hitting new goal

He wanted to be sworn in as an honorary officer by 100 law enforcement agencies. And now, he has reached that record (and surpassed it) within a month.

Devarjaye then set another goal of 758 law enforcement agencies.

That number is in honor of Abigail Arias. Her badge number with the Freeport Police Department was 758.

Devarjaye honored Abigail’s memory this week by hitting 758 and then surpassing it.

SEE ALSO: Way to go! Devarjaye Daniel gets sworn in by NYPD, FBI-New York

That milestone came in Colorado, where he was sworn in by several agencies: Aurora Police Department, Adams County, Arapahoe County, Boulder Police Department, Denver Police Department, Douglas County, Longmont Police Department, and Veterans Affairs Police Department.

Devarjaye now has 765 badges.

SEE ALSO: Bells for Abigail: Houston Fire Department first fire agency to induct cancer fighter Devarjaye Daniel