Bells for Abigail: Julian Galloway rings second bell

HOUSTON – During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals hit the pause button on children ringing the end-of-treatment bell. But now they are starting to resume the important tradition.

One hospital that is letting children ring the bell again is Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi. That is where Julian Galloway received his chemotherapy treatments for medulloblastoma. The 6-year-old has been cancer-free since last year. He was finally able to ring his bell at the hospital on June 10.

We have been following Julian’s story for a while. His school in Corpus Christi set up a celebratory bell-ringing back in December after he was declared cancer-free.

His family continues to celebrate big milestones. The brave cancer-fighter has since had two more MRI’s and both came back clear!

