Suspect accused of robbing north Houston cellphone store at gunpoint wanted by FBI after missing court hearing

HOUSTON – A man accused of robbing a north Houston cellphone store in 2021 is wanted after missing a court hearing, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said.

Dominic McCullough, 34, allegedly robbed the Metro PCS store located at 3415 Orlando St. at gunpoint on July 15, 2021. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

🚨STILL WANTED: Dominic McCullough for 7/2021 armed robbery of Metro PCS store at 3415 Orlando St in north Houston. He was arrested, released on bond but never appeared for his hearing. He's believed to be homeless, possibly staying in Houston's northside: https://t.co/t2AXTFej0A pic.twitter.com/nqH6x4y6he — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 20, 2023

Investigators said the suspect walked to the counter, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from employees. He allegedly discharged his weapon into the floor, threatened customers and stole money from the cash registers, as well as items from a customer’s purse. McCullough then left the store on foot, authorities said.

The suspect was later positively identified and arrested by the Houston Police Department. He was released on bond and never appeared for his hearing, the FBI said.

On June 29, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McCullough in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas after he was charged with interference with commerce by robbery and discharging of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Investigators said McCullough has ties to northeast Houston. He is believed to be homeless and possibly living between Jensen and the east Crosstimbers area.

