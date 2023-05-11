Recognize them? Suspects beat woman before taking her money at ATM on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking for suspects accused of beating and robbing a woman at an ATM machine on Houston’s south side.

On March 7 at around 7:40 a.m., a woman was withdrawing money in front of a bank located in the 3700 block of Old Spanish Trail.

While she was removing her cash from the ATM, an unknown female suspect pushed her and then started hitting her with a closed fist, HPD said. While the victim was trying to defend herself, the cash that she had just withdrawn fell to the ground. Police said a second female suspect then picked up the money. The suspects got into a truck, which was driven by an unknown man, and drove away from the scene.

Watch surveillance video from HPD:

The suspects were described by police as follows:

Suspect #1: Woman wearing a purple shirt and blue pants.

Suspect #2: Woman with a small build wearing a white pullover and camo pants.

Suspect #3: Man wearing a white shirt with black and white shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers directly by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.