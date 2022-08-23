VIDEO: Suspect wearing saggy pants, Jordan Retro sneakers robs ATM attendant in bank parking lot near Montrose

The robbery happened at a bank in the 1400 block of W. Gray on Aug. 12.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an ATM attendant in the Montrose area.

According to Houston police, on August 12 at around 1:15 p.m., an ATM technician was servicing a machine at a bank in the 1400 block of W. Gray when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun.

The suspect demanded the technician hand over money from the ATM, then grabbed three of the boxes containing cash and ran to a waiting dark gray or black RAV 4 or Ford Escape.

The suspect hopped into the backseat and fled the scene with an unknown driver and front passenger.

A security guard who witnessed the robbery fired several rounds at the getaway vehicle, but it was not known if anyone was hit.

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing very distinct clothing; a reddish-orange colored hoodie and blue jeans, sagging to expose his boxer shorts, and what appears to be Jordan Retro sneakers.

Ad

There is no description of the driver and front seat passenger at this time.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.