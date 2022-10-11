VIDEO: Woman’s scream scares off gunman during robbery attempt outside bank ATM in SW Houston, police say

A surveillance video was released of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a robbery attempt outside a bank ATM in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The armed robbery was reported on Sept. 22 around 10:40 p.m. as the woman was depositing a check at the bank ATM, located in the 4800 block of West Bellfort Boulevard.

Police said the suspect pointed the gun at the woman and demanded her to give him the money. The woman screamed so loud, it startled the suspect, who then turned around and ran across the street.

The would-be-robber reportedly jumped into the passenger seat of an older model Chevrolet Impala and sped off from the area.

Crime Stopper is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

