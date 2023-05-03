Suspect in massacre of 5 neighbors in San Jacinto Co. allegedly beat his wife last year, prosecutor says

CLEVELAND, Texas – The wife of the Texas man who authorities say fatally shot five of his neighbors Friday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle filed a protective order against him in 2022 alleging he beat her, a local prosecutor confirmed Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said Francisco Oropesa, 38, who managed to evade authorities for about four days after the mass shooting, allegedly attacked his wife on June 14.

She called the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office to report Oropesa was drunk and had physically assaulted her, Dillon said.

For more, visit NBCNews.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Repeated 911 calls, a wait for deputies: San Jacinto County survivors question why help didn’t arrive sooner

Who is Francisco Oropeza? What we know about suspect accused of 5 murders in San Jacinto County

Family shares photos of San Jacinto County shooting victims

Cleveland ISD to hold prayer vigil after San Jacinto County shooting

Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large

DAY 1: Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large

DAY 2: $80K reward offered as search continues for fugitive tied to murders of 5 people in San Jacinto County home

DAY 3: Search continues for Francisco Oropesa, man accused of killing 5 in San Jacinto County

DAY 4: Officials analyzing pieces of information, tips to find man accused of killing 5 people, including child