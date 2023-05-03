Suspect in massacre of 5 neighbors in San Jacinto Co. allegedly beat his wife last year, prosecutor says

CLEVELAND, Texas – The wife of the Texas man who authorities say fatally shot five of his neighbors Friday with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle filed a protective order against him in 2022 alleging he beat her, a local prosecutor confirmed Tuesday.
SEE ALSO: Authorities release names of 5 killed in shooting at San Jacinto County home; suspect still at large
San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said Francisco Oropesa, 38, who managed to evade authorities for about four days after the mass shooting, allegedly attacked his wife on June 14.
She called the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office to report Oropesa was drunk and had physically assaulted her, Dillon said.
