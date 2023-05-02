DAY 4: Man accused of killing 5 people, including child, remains on the run despite several possible sightings

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – The search continues on Tuesday for suspect Francisco Oropeza, who is accused of murdering five people, including a child, inside a San Jacinto County home this past weekend.

Oropesa, according to officials, is considered armed and dangerous. While officials received tips of his possible sighting on Monday, Oropesa remains on the run.

During a news conference on Sunday, the FBI offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

This is a developing search and investigation. KPRC 2 will provide the latest updates below. Any news conferences that occur will be streamed in a video player at the top of this page.

