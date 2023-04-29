Who is Francisco Oropeza? What we know about suspect accused of 5 murders in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A mass shooting in San Jacinto County overnight Friday ended with five dead including an 8-year-old and the suspect is believed to be the next-door neighbor of the victims.

A manhunt is currently underway for Francisco Oropeza, 38. Authorities said the man had been shooting his rifle in his yard, and a neighbor asked if he could stop because they had a baby that was trying to sleep inside. The sheriff’s office said the suspect told the victims he would do what he wanted.

When deputies arrived, four members of a family were found dead in the home. A fifth person, a 8-year-old child, was flown to a hospital where they later died.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said they were able to identify Oropeza through his Mexican consulate card and a doorbell camera.

“We know him by name, date of birth. We’ve got his Mexican consulate card. Plus, there was a ring doorbell on the victim’s house that we actually captured him coming up to the front door with with the weapon,” Capers said.

Capers said they have had previous calls to Oropeza’s home regarding him shooting his rifle in the yard.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had a call out here, but we have researched a little bit of that. And we have found some prior history at these residence,” he said.

Capers said Oropeza had an AR15 style rifle along with at least two other weapons found inside his home. He also said they are interviewing Oropeza’s wife.

According to DPS records, Oropeza does have an arrest for DWI in 2009.

A warrant has been issued for Oropeza on five counts of murder. His bond has been set at $5 million.