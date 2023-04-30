DAY 2: New photos released of fugitive tied to murders of 5 people in a San Jacinto County home

FBI Houston and the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office have released new photos of fugitive Francisco Oropeza.

Sunday marks the second full day of the search for a man accused of murdering five people, including a child, in a San Jacinto County home. Francisco Oropeza, 38, is a fugitive and considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Oropeza is wanted for the murders that occurred in a neighboring home on Walters Road in Cleveland. Investigators say he became angry and committed the violent crime after being asked by a neighbor to stop firing a weapon in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep.

Oropeza was last seen on camera approaching the house with an assault rifle, investigators report.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

April 30, 9:53 a.m.

A new photo was released of Oropeza that FBI Houston says was taken six months ago. The agency also indicates Oropeza also has a large tattoo of what appears to be a female Aztec on his left forearm.

April 30, 9:24 a.m.

An FBI spokesperson tells KPRC 2 reporter Corley Peel that they are operating a fugitive investigation, indicating they are not currently searching a specific location for Oropeza. Neighbors in San Jacinto County may be visited by members of Texas DPS and other agencies, as investigators work to gather information about the murders and the possible location of Oropeza.

April 30, 9 a.m.

FBI Houston tweets a warning to the public to not approach Oropeza, because he is armed and dangerous. The multi-agency search for him continues. Tips regarding his whereabouts should be called into the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

